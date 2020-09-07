Bet he didn't expect that! Speeding motorist gave gardaí some excuse for putting the foot down

This male motorist was detected speeding at 164km/hr in a 100km/hr zone - but gave an excuse which didn't help his chances of any leniency.

The Roads Policing Unit based in Naas were on Operation Lifesaver Checkpoints when they detected the offence.

Gardaí said: "Motorist was on his way to the bookies."

They added: "This Speeding Motorist Race was abandoned as he was arrested and charged for dangerous driving."

The motorist will appear in court and could be disqualified from Driving for a period of two years and fined up to €5,000.

Elsewhere, speed enforcement activity on the N7 on a showery Saturday last - Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped several motorists for speeding in the 100km/h zone.

Fixed charge notices were issued in each case - €80 fine and three penalty points.

Gardaí urged drivers to always maintain a safe driving distance, particularly on wet surfaces.

