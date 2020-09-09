Extra third-level places must be available to previous years’ students

Martin Kenny, TD for Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal has called on the Minister for Higher Education to increase third level places to deal with increased CAO points required for access to certain courses this year.

Deputy Kenny said: “There are students who did their Leaving last year who deferred their place in college for various reasons. Now, they find that the points requirement for their preferred courses have risen considerably due to the unusual circumstances of the 2020 Leaving and Covid-19.

“He should urgently consider adjusting grades of prior Leaving Cert students to account for any grade inflation in 2020. Alternatively, CAO admission points from the year that the student sat the Leaving Cert could be applied to their application.

“Minister Harris is telling us that he has provided over 5,000 new third-level places but that will only cover increased demand. It will not deal with the disadvantage that those students who sat the Leaving Certificate in previous years face.

“Here is another example of this government lacking in any empathy and creating tension and stress among young people on the threshold of third level education.

“I call on Simon Harris to reassure them that places will be provided to redress any disadvantage created by the unusual circumstances of Leaving Certificate 2020.”