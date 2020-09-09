€345,000 granted to improve housing conditions for older people and people with disabilities in Sligo - Leitrim

Fine Gael TD for Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and North Roscommon and Minister for State Frank Feighan has said Sligo and Leitrim are set to receive state funding of €346,885 to improve housing stock for older people and people with a disability.

Minister Feighan highlighted the funding for Sligo and Leitrim as part of an €18 million nationwide package announced by Government to improve housing conditions.

In Co. Sligo €226,349.80 is being allocated and in Co. Leitrim €120,535.26 has been awarded.

Minister Feighan said: “The Disabled Persons Grant Scheme and the Improvement Works in Lieu of Local Authority Housing Scheme are administered directly by Sligo and Leitrim County Council’s. Exchequer funding meets 90% of the cost of the works in each property, with the local authority providing the remaining 10%.

“The DPG Scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability and is designed to help make life at home a little easier.

“For example, the funding can be used for items such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms, setting up a bedroom downstairs etc. The scheme also provides extensions in cases of overcrowding in a home.

“In addition, funding is provided under the Improvement Works in Lieu of social housing scheme (IWILs). This allows local authorities to improve or extend privately owned accommodation, where the applicant has been approved for social housing. It allows those who are otherwise eligible for social housing to remain in private housing and for enhancements to that housing.

“This funding is designed to improve housing conditions for those who need it most and will help people to live independently in their own homes for longer.

“As Minister O’Brien has said it will also address issues of overcrowding in existing social housing stock, while improvement works on private homes in lieu of social housing also provides an alternative for those currently experiencing overcrowding in private accommodation.”