Launch of project to send bikes from Leitrim to children in Africa

A worthy project that brings bicycles to school children in Africa will now be able to help many more thanks to a grant of €10,000 towards the work.

For the past 5 years Rotary Ireland have been collecting unwanted bikes from households around Ireland and sending them to Loughan House Open Prison for repair before shipping them to school children in Gambia to help them get to education facilities. This has worked well but has proved too costly for Rotary (being non-commercial) to continue without a partner and a sustainable funding model.

Working closely with Leitrim County Council, Rotary Club of Sligo launched its Bikes to Africa Campaign in Leitrim. Leitrim County Council is delighted to be in a position to support the project under the Anti-Dumping Initiative2020. Sinead Ni Thiarnain, Environmental Awareness Officer with Leitrim County Council said: “The Council is very pleased to be involved in this worthy project with Rotary Ireland. As a result of this partnership, the Council applied and was approved for funding under the Anti-Dumping Initiative 2020 to cover the cost of approximately 600 bikes to be repaired and shipped to the Gambia. It is also helping our Environment by repairing and re-using, whilst also promoting sustainable transport”.

Jimmy Waters of Rotary Club of Sligo said: “The Rotary Club of Sligo is very happy to assist Leitrim County Council in progressing this project.”

People in and around the Leitrim area are encouraged to drop off their unwanted bicycles to Manorhamilton Civic Amenity Site, Sligo Road, Manorhamilton and also to Mohill Civic Amenity Site, Tullybarden, Mohill. Please ensure that they are sturdy bikes, not road race bikes and are in fairly good condition. They can be dropped at Manorhamilton and Mohill Civic Amenity Sites, Free of Charge, on Fridays from 11am – 2pm & 3pm – 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am – 1pm and from 2pm – 5pm.

They will be stored at these locations until collected by local prison services and then delivered to a prison bike workshop at Loughan House Prison in County Cavan. There, the bikes are refurbished before their onward journey to Gambia, where children use them to shorten their journeys to school every day.

School Bikes for Africa forwards the refurbished bikes to people, for who this simple mode of transport can transform their daily lives. So please dust off those unloved bikes and drop them to your nearest Civic Amenity Site in Leitrim free of charge Now!. Further details by contacting 071-962005 or email environment@leitrimcoco.ie.

