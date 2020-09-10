Gardaí have 'identified a number of individuals' from online video of serious public order incident

An Garda Síochána has confirmed that it is aware of a video circulating on social media highlighting a serious public order incident, which is believed to have occurred on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Gardaí at Granard are investigating all the circumstances of this incident, and they are presently collecting CCTV and reviewing online footage and they say 'a number of individuals have already been identified'.

A video of the alleged attack in Edgeworthstown, which has been seen by the Longford Leader, shows over half a dozen teenagers surround a man as he sat on a wall at a playground. A number of young males can be seen remonstrating with the man before launching a vicious attack on the man as he lay on the ground.

An Garda Síochána said it does not specifically comment on an extract of audio/ video footage, published on social media, the timeline and context of which cannot be determined.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who is a participant in this video, who has any information about what is contained on the video, or any person who may have further video or audio of this incident to make contact with Granard Garda Station.

An incident room has been set up in the Detective Office at Granard Garda Station and anyone with information can contact 043-6684562, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.