Noel McPartland is first official guest at The Shed Distillery

Noel McPartland, a man instrumental in the creation of the Food Hub in Drumshanbo was honoured to be the special guest at the official opening of the wonderful new Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin visitor experience this morning.

Noel, his wife Margaret, and family were there to witness first hand the jewel in the crown of the Food Hub, on the site of the former Lairds Jam Factory which closed in 1998, taking 100 jobs with it and precipitating long-term unemployment in the area.

It has been a remarkable turnaround in fortunes over the past 15 years and the magnificent new building is a testament to Noel, all those involved in the local community council, and to Pat and Denise Rigney for their vision.

"After starting something back in 2003, we hung on by the skin of our teeth and started getting more tenants in and then Pat Rigney arrived. He liked the area, it fitted into his scheme of things and when you look around here this morning, the detail gone into the place, the work he has given to the local people, it is a game changer for the town," said Noel.

Co-founder of The Shed Distillery, Pat Rigney, said, “The Shed Distillery is located in the former Lairds building, a social enterprise run by the community, who have been incredible in supporting the success of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin internationally. It is the right thing for us to open now even though it is possibly the worst time from a business perspective. Together with the Jackalope Café in the Visitor Experience, this will immediately add 15 new jobs, bringing total employee numbers to over 50.”

