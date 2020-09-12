Immaculate Arva property ready for immediate occupation

New to market is this three bedroom semi-detached property (circa 110 sq.m.) at No 24 Bruce Manor, Arva, Co Cavan which is in excellent condition throughout and ready for immediate occupation.

Ideally suited for use as a family/starter home the property is located within walking distance of the village centre (500m) and all services and amenities and is only 20km from the regional town of Cavan and Cavan Hospital.

The house is close to the local bus service to Longford and Cavan bus station and is also approximately one hour 30 minutes to Dublin, 40 minutes to Enniskillen and 30 minutes Longford.



Accommodation comprises; hallway, living room, kitchen/dining room with patio doors, downstairs WC/ hand basin.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms (1 en-suite with shower/WC), and a separate family bathroom.

The home is in excellent decorative order and ready for immediate occupation.

AMV: € 130,000.

Features:

- Garden area to rear and parking at front

- In excellent condition throughout

- New combi boiler was installed in 2015

- Driveway and a picturesque view

- Marble open fireplace.

- Ideal for investment opportunity

Further details with sole selling agent.

Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore.

Tel: 00353 71964 5555

Email: Info@ghproperty.com

Web: www.ghproperty.com