Two arrested over church break-ins in Carrick-on-Shannon

Two people from the Carrick-on-Shannon area have been arrested and are before the courts in relation to break-ins and an attempted break-in at three churches in Carrick-on-Shannon on the weekend of October 5-6.

A small sum of money was taken from the Costello Chapel, Bridge St, and St Mary's Church, Main St, while there was an attempted break-in at St George's Church of Ireland.

The people arrested appeared at a special sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on Wednesday evening, September 9.

One person was remanded in custody to Sligo District Court on Thursday, September 17 while a co-defendant was remanded on bail to the same court.