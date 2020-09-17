How far will you go to support your club? Leitrim towns and parishes get decked out for the County Finals

Leitrim's towns, villages and parishes and clubs are hanging up the bunting, flying the flags and creating signs of support ahead of the County Finals.

We love Turlough O'Carolan's makeover in Mohill!

Send us on pictures of the local effort in your area, any songs, poems, videos - get behind your club and show your support.

Who will make the biggest effort to support the team?

Send all your pictures and creations to leitrimlive@gmail.com

