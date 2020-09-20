New Bishop of Kiljmore takes over

Today, Sunday, September 20 Fr Martin Hayes replaces the retired Bishop Leo O'Reilly as the formally ordanied Bishop of Kilmore which covers Cavan, Leitrim and Fermanagh, Meath and Sligo.

The new bishop hopes to implement a pathway for members of the lay community, to step-up in assisting the daily workings of the church.

It's hoped the move will alleviate the pressure on a church faced with dwindling numbers of priests, and no shortage of demand.

The Kilmore diocese has a Catholic population of approximately 69,000. It is served by around 51 active priests, and 18 retired, who minister in 35 parishes comprising of 95 churches.

Fr Hayes, a native of Two-Mile-Borris in Tipperary will become Bishop of Kilmore, in an ordination ceremony at the Cathedral of Saints Patrick and Felim in Cavan Town today Sunday, September 20, at 3pm.

