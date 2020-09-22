Slight decrease in number of people claiming Covid unemployment payment in Leitrim

On Monday the Department of Social Protection issued payments valued at €61.3 million to 206,341 people for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP). This represents a decrease of 3,600 on the 209,941 people paid last week and it is a drop of over 65% on the 598,000 paid at its peak on 5th May.

In the past seven days, 6,333 people have closed their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Some 4,568 people will be receiving their final payment tomorrow, 22nd September.

In Leitrim in the time from September 15 to September 22 the figure for Leitrim has dropped from 1,189 to 1,168.

In neighbouring counties the figures are:

Cavan - Down from 4,521 to 4449;

Donegal - Down from 6,016 to 5,823;

Longford - Down from 1,366 to 1,331;

Roscommon - Down from 2,089 to 2,030;

Sligo - Down from 2,313 to 2,238.

This week the sector with the largest number of employees returning to work is Accommodation and Food Service Activities with 820 people going back to work, followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles and the Education sector with 625 and 529 people from the respective sectors returning to work.

The largest age cohort returning to work is in the 35-44 group (1,146). This is followed by 1,007 in the 25-34 age category and 941 aged between 45 and 54.

The above figures are in addition to the people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of August. All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments issued will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their local post office tomorrow, Tuesday, 22nd September.

The easiest way for people to apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is online at www.MyWelfare.ie. When applying, people should provide the name of their employer and details of their last day of employment.