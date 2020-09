Covid update: 334 confirmed cases of COVID-19

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,792 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, 21 September, the HPSC has been notified of 334 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 33,444* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

· 158 are men / 175 are women

· 72% are under 45 years of age

· 53% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 55 cases have been identified as community transmission

· 174 cases are in Dublin, 34 in Cork, 30 in Kildare, 18 in Donegal, 10 in Galway, 10 in Louth, 6 in Clare, 6 in Mayo, 6 in Meath, 6 in Roscommon, 6 in Waterford, 5 in Limerick, with the remaining 23 spread across 11 counties.

Leirim has not been noted in today's figures, so that means that less than 5 cases have been reported in the 24 hours.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Despite accounting for just a quarter of the population, people aged 15 – 34 years of age account for 40% of COVID-19 cases in the past two months. This is not surprising as they are more likely to be moving about in the community, going to school, higher education or work, and keeping our economy and key services going.

“For teenagers and people in their 20s and 30s in particular, I know that what has been, and is being asked of you again is extraordinary. This pandemic has impacted on your education, your employment, your relationships and your social lives. The vast majority have done the right thing – have heeded public health advice and kept themselves and their families safe.

“But the disease is continuing to spread disproportionately among younger people at present. And so, I am asking you to stick with this and continue to follow the public health advice.

“Be a role model for others. Limit the number of people you meet, maintain 2m physical distance, wear a face covering, wash your hands well and often. Together, every safe behaviour counts.”

