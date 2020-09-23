SuperValu celebrates with 74 accolades at the ‘Oscars’ of the Food World

The winners at the prestigious 2020 Great Taste awards were announced yesterday and SuperValu took home a massive 74 award wins making them, once again, the top performing Irish supermarket at the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink awards.

SuperValu’s wins include 46 products from the Signature Tastes Range solidifying its position as the No. 1 Premium Range in an Irish Supermarket.

This year the always popular, SuperValu’s Signature Tastes Smoked Rack of Bacon was awarded three stars once again, making it one of the highest ranked products from an Irish retailer. The high-quality pork is sourced from Irish Hampshire pigs reared by Luke Bogue in Cavan and the bacon is expertly hand trimmed by butchers at Oliver Carty, and gently smoked over beech and applewood.

The Signature Tastes Breakfast essentials all performed well at the blind taste testing with Signature Tastes Sean’s Brown Bread Mix, and Signature Tastes Pink Grapefruit Juice both winning two stars each and Signature Tastes Fresh Orange Juice and Signature Tastes Irish Hampshire Dry Cure Rashers receiving one-star awards.

Irish Yogurts Clonakilty always prove popular at the awards and this year was no different. The family run business based in the heart of West Cork won stars across the board for their yogurts. The award-winning range includes; Signature Tastes Sicilian Lemon Yogurt, a thick and creamy Sicilian Zesty lemon yogurt with a fruity tang, and Signature Tastes Valencia Orange Yogurt, made with Valencia Orange which combines the very best of flavors.

Other winners at the event included Signature Tastes Maple Syrup, SuperValu Crème Fraiche, SuperValu Lamb Rack, Signature Tastes Kevin Dundon Pudding, SuperQuinn sausages, Signature Tastes Dingle gin infused smoked salmon, SuperValu Creamery Butter, Signature Tastes Buffalo Mozzarella, Signature Tastes Raspberry Conserve and SuperValu Plain Scone.

Ray Kelly, Interim Managing Director, SuperValu said, “We are delighted to see SuperValu come out as the Top Performing Irish Supermarket at the Great Taste Awards this year with an impressive 74 awards. SuperValu works with over 1,800 Irish suppliers and we are proud that so many of our products and local producers have received the recognition they deserve at these prestigious awards which are the world’s largest blind-tasted food awards. These 74 awards are a real endorsement of the quality and value of our range as the Great Taste Awards are the acknowledged benchmark for fine food and drink.’’

For more information of SuperValu’s accolades at the 2020 Great Taste Awards visit www.supervalu.ie.