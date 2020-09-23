Gardai seeking missing 16-year-old from Drumlish

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Mario Pompa. Mario was last seen in Drumlish, Co. Longford on Friday 18th September 2020.

Mario is described as being 5’ 9” in height, of medium build with short black hair. It is thought that Mario may be in Kerry or Tipperary.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.