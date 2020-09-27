Leitrim children write your "Once Upon a Pandemic" story

Chidlren in Leitrim are being encouraged to write about their experience of the pandemic in The Covid Book Project, an ambitious writing initiative, which will capture children’s experience of the Coronavirus pandemic in their own words and create a local historical record of a time that has changed the world.

Emu Ink has developed online resources to help school children formulate, edit, and proofread their Covid stories. At the end of the project, the school will have a book that documents the lives of the children and staff within the school community during the pandemic.

Founder and CEO, Emer Cleary said, “We are delighted to be offering this wonderful opportunity to children in Leitrim and throughout Ireland, who will write a short story or poem about their life during the current crisis. We will then publish the work of these pupils, who are quite literally writing Leitrim’s history from their own viewpoints.

“The finished book will act as a public record of this time and it will be available in the school and wider community for posterity. Future generations of students will gain a unique insight into the pandemic from the accounts of the students who have lived through it at their school.

“This project is going to change how our children’s children learn about what’s happening right now – and that is something special. We want everyone to join our movement!”

As well as creating a unique first-hand account of children’s experience, The Covid Book Project will encourage them to express their full range of emotions and help the adults in their lives understand how they feel about the last six months.

Ms Cleary continued, “It’s been a very tough few months for everyone. The children have been away from their daily routine and their friends – and teachers have been working exceptionally hard over the summer to welcome their classes back to school safely. Now that our school communities are getting back into routine, we want The Covid Book Project to be a positive activity for teachers, children and parents that will start the discussion about the impact on each other's lives and will work in a classroom setting or as part of a blended learning programme.”

The Covid Book Project is open to primary and secondary schools in Ireland. Participating schools will gain access to Emu Ink’s online resources or teachers can simply set the children the task of writing a story or poem about life during this time. Schools have a choice of a 'traditional' paperback anthology, which will fit the work of approximately 120 children as well as artwork on the front and back cover or an A4 book in full colour, the cost of which is generally covered by the parents or school community.

To recognise the contribution that the children make to The Covid Book Project, Emu Ink have partnered with Starbucks and Leisureplex. Each child who participates will receive a €10 Leisureplex voucher and a Starbucks voucher for a hot chocolate and a coffee for their accompanying grown-up.

