No toilets at Leitrim playgrounds

Leitrim County Council said they will not provide toilet facilities at local playgrounds.



Cllr Des Guckian said he was asked by a nine-year-old-boy to ask for the provision of public toilets at the playground in Rooskey.

The council said they have no financial provision for such facilities. Director of Services Joseph Gillhooly said they will put the idea to Waterways Ireland for the Rooskey location.



Mr Gilhooly also denied Cllr Sean McGowan’s suggestion of providing a portaloo at playgrounds.

