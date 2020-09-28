Community organisations in Leitrim to benefit from €270,000 Dormant Accounts funding

Community organisations in Sligo and Leitrim will receive funding to support sport and physical activity measures, a Fine Gael Minister has said.

Minister for State Frank Feighan said, “I very much welcome that €7.3 million from the Dormant Accounts Fund is being allocated to support community groups across the country.

“The investment aims to engage with communities in Sligo and Leitrim, focusing on people with disabilities, people who are educationally disadvantaged and from disadvantaged areas.

“The importance of sport and physical activity for our physical and mental health cannot be overstated and we have all seen how beneficial it has been for people of all ages during the current pandemic.

“I am delighted that Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) in Sligo and Leitrim have been allocated funding under various programme initiatives. In total Co. Sligo is receiving €142,600 and Co. Leitrim €128,500 The funding amounts for LSPs include:

- €174,500 for Community Sports and Physical Activity Hubs in Manorhamilton, Lough Rinn, Bunninadden and Enniscrone. These hubs provide information, support and advice on a wide range of sports and physical activities to make it easier for people in disadvantaged areas to get involved in and engage in a more active and healthier lifestyle.



- €27,500 for Sports Inclusion Disability Programme Capital Supports. The fund aims to reduce the barriers to sports participation for people with a disability through the provision of equipment and minor infrastructure



- €35,100 for Urban Outdoor Adventure Initiatives in Sligo, which aim to create new opportunities for people living in disadvantaged areas in Co. Sligo to participate in outdoor adventure sports in urban settings.



- €30,000 for the Volunteer Training & Support Programme. The fund aims to successfully identify and assist targeted individuals who are volunteering in disadvantaged communities or with people with disabilities to gain community sport leadership skills



- €4,000 for the Youth Leadership Projects in Leitrim, which involves the development and delivery of youth leadership training for young people providing a stepping stone for learners into employment and also into further education or training.



"I am also pleased that various sporting national Government bodies and other sporting organisations also received funding to support their work.

“I will continue to work with Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin T.D, in order to secure essential funding for community organisations and thank her for her commitment,” Minister Feighan added.