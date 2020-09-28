Video: County champions Mohill parades the cup in their home town
Danny Beck with the Fenagh Cup
There were massive celebrations in Mohill last night as the team and parish celebrated their fantastic County Final win.
The team parades the Fenagh Cup through Mohill at 6pm yesterday evening.
Watch this video of the parade taken by Mohill events and Festival Group Facebook page:
