Upgrade funding for Leitrim libraries

Leitrim's six libraries will share an allocation of €111,166.67 for essential upgrades and measures in response to Covid -19.

Minister for State at the Department for Health Frank Feighan stated “I am delighted that my colleague, Minister of Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced total funding of €3 million to support a Small Scale Capital Works Programme in public libraries.

Mohill library has been allocated €44,500.00 for a new retaining wall and tarmac. In Manorhamilton €25,230.42 is being provided to supply and fit out of mobile shelving units. Drumshanbo library will receive €26,436.25 towards the cost of new gutters, painting, and doors.

Finally libraries in Carrick on Shannon, Ballinamore and Manorhamilton will share €7,782.50 to fund new perspex.

“Libraries play such an important role in our communities in terms of learning, self- development and for recreational purposes. This funding will ensure that these libraries have all the equipment that they need and are modern facilities that can be used now and for future generations in this Constituency,

“The public libraries strategy, Our Public Libraries 2022, seeks to deliver a progressive library service and facilities that are fit for purpose.

