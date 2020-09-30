Establishment of Future of Media Commission welcomed

Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy says the establishment of the Future of Media Commission is a positive step by Government in protecting our independent media sector and public service broadcasting.

He commented, “Speaking as someone who spent many years working in the media industry, I know full well the financial difficulties local media publications and radio stations in Ireland face. The challenges have increased as revenue streams have decreased.

“The importance of an independent and strong media presence in the country cannot be taken for granted. We have seen firsthand this year the consistent and dedicated reporting from local newspapers, local radio stations, and national current affairs programming during the COVID-19 crisis which kept us informed.

“I am pleased this Commission will examine the sustainability of the media sector and I look forward to seeing the recommendations from the report once completed.

“I want to commend Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD for establishing this Commission, along with Minister Catherine Martin TD. Chairperson of the Commission Prof. Brian MacCraith and his colleagues have my full support and I look forward to reading their findings,” concluded Senator Eugene Murphy.