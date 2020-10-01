Man who was on the run arrested in Sydney

A man who was convicted of the manslaughter of Carrick-on-Shannon native Andrew Dolan in Mullingar after an altercation in December 2011 and who served three years in jail has been arrested in Sydney.

Patrick Farrell who evaded police for three weeks by hiding in rural New South Wales has been charged following an alleged one-punch assault and stabbing.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald he could face deportation in relation to the two violent incidents.

In November 2019, Mr Farrell allegedly punched a 56-year-old man in the beer garden of a hotel in Matraville knocking him unconscious.

In August, Mr Farrell, 29, was allegedly one of four people involved in a stabbing attack in Randwick in which a 30-year-old man had his ear partially severed.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has said that Mr Farrell was in Australia on a student visa.