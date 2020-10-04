Video: Are you brave enough to enter the Ballroom of Horrors?

This Halloween The Rainbow Ballroom of Romance in Glenfarne takes a creepy turn and transforms into the Ballroom of Horrors.

Are you brave enough to enter the Ballroom of Horrors - there is just one way out.

Meet Bobo the creepy clown, Dance of the dead and pass through the field of screams.

Eight totally terrifying rooms await for young children and adults.

Experience the first ever of its kind in Leitrim when the Rainbow Ballroom comes alive for Halloween like you have never seen it before.

Booking is essential as every group will have their own time slot to comply with covid guidelines.

Please bring a mask in accordance with government guidelines, if you have any health condition please notify the staff of this.

The organisers want patrons to dress up in Halloween style for the creepy visit.







Adults are €10, children €6 or family ticket of €30 for two adtuls and two children.

Booking and more information at The Rainbow Ballroom.

Also read: Who cuts the hedges on the greenway?