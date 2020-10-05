ASTI calls for review of school openings at Level Five

The President of the ASTI Ann Piggott has said teachers are concerned by the implications of the recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team to place the country on Level 5 restrictions - the highest level in the 'Living with Covid-19 Plan'.

If a decision is taken to implement the recommendation, ASTI is demanding that a comprehensive review of the medical and related guidance being implemented in schools be immediately undertaken to ascertain if it is safe for second-level schools to stay open.

“We are writing to the Minister for Education and Skills this morning to request that she initiate a review immediately. We will also be requesting that the second-level stakeholders meet to discuss all associated issues,” said Ms Piggott.

“The health, safety and welfare of all members of our school communities is of paramount importance”