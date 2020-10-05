€12.3 million allocated to IT Sligo

Fine Gael T.D. for Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and North Roscommon and Minister for State at the Department for Health Frank Feighan has announced in conjunction with the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research and Science Simon Harris T.D an allocation of €12,381,848 for IT Sligo in partnership with GMIT and LYIT under pillar three of the Governments Human Capital Initiative.

Minister Feighan said, “This large funding allocation will help to develop and change teaching and learning in Engineering at IT Sligo and across the North West. The funding announced today really reinforces the great work underway at IT Sligo as it gears up to apply for Technological University Status.

"This global pandemic has really reinforced the need for us all to be more agile and diverse when it comes to education. Crucially though it requires us to develop new skills and equip the next generation with the critical importance to the economy and the workplace of the future.”

The name of the successful project application was ‘Rethinking Engineering Education in Ireland (REEdl). ‘REEdl’ is based on a world leading model of self-directed, project centric learning. This approach uses Virtual Reality and Augmented reality (VR/AR) in supporting the education of student engineers along with access to world class research centers.

A ‘REEdI’ Engineering programme is comprised of three core pillars surrounded by innovations in pedagogy, technology and the ‘REEdI’ Ways of Thinking (REEdI-WoT), embedding excellence into programme design. The ‘REEdI’ approach aims to be positively disruptive and transformative, with a vision to set the agenda for engineering education nationally.