Level 3: Center Parcs to close until end of October

A lot of families will be disappointed to hear Center Parcs Longford Forest is to close from midday tomorrow (November 7) until at least Friday October 30, due to introduction of nationwide Level 3 restrictions.

In an announcement Center Parcs Ireland said the closure is “disappointing news” but it says given the advice for people to remain within their own counties, it wasn’t felt “practical or appropriate to remain open”.

The resort had opened at the end of July following restrictions earlier this year.

Center Parcs Ireland, which employs hundreds of local people, say that the safety and wellbeing of their guests and staff is their absolute priority and that their decision supports the government’s guidelines.

People who have booked trips are advised that the company will contact them to re-book or arrange refunds as soon as posisble.

