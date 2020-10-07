Changes to medical card thresholds and prescription charge reduction

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan Monaghan Brendan Smith has welcomed confirmation from Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD that 56k people over 70 will be eligible for a medical card following changes to the thresholds.

Other measures announced by Minister Donnelly include a reduction in prescription charges by 50c for medical card holders and a reduction in the Drugs Payment Scheme threshold by €10 to €114 per month.

Deputy Brendan Smith said, “The changes confirmed by Cabinet and Minister Donnelly are most welcome.

“Under the new arrangements for medical card applications, the gross income limit for medical card eligibility for those aged 70 or over will be increased to €550 per week for a single person or €1,050 per week for a couple. This represents a significant increase on the previous limits and will open up eligibility to far more people.

“2020 has been a very challenging year. The changes brought about by Fianna Fáil this week will see far more fairness brought into the system for those over 70 and for medical card holders,” concluded Deputy Smith.