€109,186 for North West Simon Community

North West Simon to receive €109,186 from the Covid-19 Stability Fund, a Fine Gael Councillor has said.

Councillor Thomas Wash said, “I am delighted that the fourth tranche of Covid-19 Stability Funding worth €4.29 million will be provided to organisations nationwide.

“The Covid-19 stability fund is designed to support community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises that are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic. The past few months have been extremely challenging for these organisations and they need support.

"North West Simon Community aims to prevent and resolve homelessness for any person who seeks their support as speedily and effectively as possible.

"In 2018, North West Simon Community supported 142 households to avoid using emergency accommodation across the region and delivered Supported Housing solutions for 33 households in Donegal and Leitrim.

"This funding will help with short term cash flow issues caused by the Covid-19 crisis."

“I wish to thank Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD for announcing this latest round of funding, which I hope will help these organisations in continuing to provide these essential services which are much needed.”