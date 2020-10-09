Dracula author Bram Stoker exhibition

This Bram Stoker Exhibition which runs from Saturday, 10th October at Hamilton Gallery Sligo, draws together an eclectic cohort of artists from Ireland and Northern Ireland, in a celebration of macabre and gothic responses to the 'Dracula' author in his part-ancestral town of Sligo.

Bram Stokers mother Charlotte Mathilda Blake Thornley (1818–1901) was raised in Sligo and lived here during this terrible event. In 1877 she wrote an essay Experience of the Cholera in Ireland which is charged with the fear and terror of the time, where whole neighbourhoods were wiped out, where mass graves and sometimes live burials took place, where priests had to defend Cholera sufferers from fear inflamed communal violence.

The story goes this terrifying account was a hugely significant inspiration in Bram Stokers career as a novelist including the emergence of his most famous work Dracula.

Artists from the dark side - Mike Bunn, Patrick Colhoun, Graham Gingles, Lisa Gingles, Cara Gordon, Paula Pohli, Gerard Scott and Eleanor Swan.

Hamilton Gallery is open to the public 10am - 5pm Monday to Saturday. In keeping with Covid 19 Guidelines there are no official opening receptions for exhibitions at present It is mandatory to wear a face mask while visiting the gallery..

Numbers in the gallery will be kept to a maximum of 10 people at any one time and they ask you for your patience and understanding in this regard.