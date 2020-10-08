Strong complaints at open air meeting on Carrick redevelopment works

An open air meeting was held on Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon last Friday, October 2, to address the slow progress of the streetscape works in the county town.

Leitrim County Council senior engineer Shay O’Connor, with Donal Coyle and Bernard Dempsey from the contractor, Shareridge, addressed the meeting and listened to strong complaints from business owners and residents.

Local interests are increasingly frustrated by the slow progress of the work to redevelop the town centre and the disruption it is causing for businesses and residents in the town.

Pictures: Gerry Faughnan