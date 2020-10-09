Covid-19 outbreak at Cavan Hospital

Strict visiting restrictions and ward closures have been put in place and elective surgeries have been cancelled after an outbreak of Covid-19 in Cavan General Hospital.

Management at the hospital and the RCSI Hospitals Group are yet to comment on the situation.

Visiting restrictions had been put in place earlier this week after an increasing number of cases in the regio

A letter sent to GPs in the region yesterday said “appropriate measures” had been put in place.

However, they were asked to only refer urgent cases to Cavan Hospital.

