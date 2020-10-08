Knock airport experiences staggering drop in passenger numbers

Ireland West Airport Knock has detailed the devastating decline in passenger numbers it is experiencing with much concern for the future.

Just 5,752 passengers travelled through the airport in September, a 92% decline compared to the same month last year, when 76,357 passengers used the airport.

Covid-19 and the current travel restrictions in place, continue to have a catastrophic impact on passenger numbers.

In September, passenger volumes to and from the UK fell by 90%, as just 5,459 people travelled to and from the UK last month compared to 56,844 in September 2019.

European passenger traffic in September declined by 98% as only 275 passengers travelled to and from the airports only European destination currently operating, to Faro in Portugal, compared to 19,457 who travelled on services to the likes of Barcelona, Lanzarote, Malaga, Milan. Cologne and Barcelona in September 2019.

Private aviation traffic fell by 68% in September compared to the previous year also.

In September, Ryanair reduced their schedule of flights by over 50% for the months of September and October in response to the impact of COVID-19 and the current travel restrictions in place.

Just over 136,000 passengers have travelled through the airport between the months of January and September compared with 625,985 for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 78% year on year.

