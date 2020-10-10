Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, October 10, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Lizzie Gilhooly (née Keaney), Knockacullion, Aghacashel, Leitrim



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick on Shannon. Beloved wife of the late Tom Joe. Deeply regretted by her sister Rose (New Jersey), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Removal from Shivnans Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Sunday, 11 October, at 10.45am via Knockacullion for Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government covid restrictions Funeral Mass is restricted to 25 people only. A Memorial Mass for Lizzie will be held at a later date.

Doreen Gilhooly (née Boyle), Mullaghnameely, Fenagh, Leitrim / Drogheda, Meath

Friday 9th October 2020, surrounded by her family Predeceased by her parents Michael & Ita Boyle, her brother Leo &sisters Elizabeth (Betty) Smith & Josephine (Josie) Doyle. She will be sadly missed by her children Michelle, Allen, Sinéad & Colin, her sisters Ita (Cotter), Marie (Mohan) & her brother Paddy Boyle, her sons-in-law Alan & Steven, daughter-in-law Annette, Colin’s partner Colleen, grandchildren Ben, Aaron, Shane, Jack, Emily, Olivia & Freya, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Removal on Sunday morning at 11.30am from Smith’s Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore (N41TD62) arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield (N41 RC99) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed afterwards by Cremation at The Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan (H12 RF78). Due to current guidelines, Doreen’s funeral mass and cremation ceremony will be strictly private. The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this sad time. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Residents Comfort Fund, Monsignor Young Unit, St. Patrick’s Hospital, c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. A memorial Mass for Doreen will be held at a later date.

Maureen Slein (née Cryan), Tawnytaskin, Boyle, Roscommon / Keash, Sligo

Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her devoted family. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Dominic. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken son's Paddy, Dominic, daughters Marie, Catherine and Bernie. Her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, son's and daughter in law, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and with regard to government advice, Maureen's Funeral will be held in private with her immediate family.

Una Young (née Flynn), Coolock, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



Young, Una (née Flynn) (Coolock, Dublin 5 and formerly of Elphin Street, Boyle and New Street, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon) October 9th 2020 (peacefully) aged 96 years, in the loving care of the staff of CareChoice Nursing Home, Malahide Road, Dublin 17. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. She will be sadly missed by her sons Tom, Seamus and Conor, daughters Siobhan, Geraldine and Grainne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. In accordance with government guidance a private Funeral Mass will be held on Sunday at 2.00 pm. in the Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Nathy, Ballaghaderreen, which may be viewed on www.achonrydiocese.org Burial afterwards at Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

Dominic Curtin, Derrynabrook, Cloontia, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon / Mayo



The death has occurred of Dominic Curtin (EI9JS), Derrynabrook, Cloontia, Co. Sligo and formerly Killaraght, Boyle, Co. Roscommon after a long term illness in the loving care of the North West Hospice, Sligo on the 6th of October 2020. Dominic will be fondly remembered for his deep involvement with the Mayo Radio Experimenters Network and his presence at the rallies near and far. Dominic will be greatly missed by his loving family, relatives and his great friends. Dominic's remains will be arriving to St. Colman's Church, Derrinacartha for 11am Mass on Tuesday, 13th of October, with burial afterwards to the Church of Ireland Cemetery, Green Street, Boyle. Due to Government restrictions Funeral Mass is limited to Maximum of 25 people. Dominic's Funeral Mass will be live streaming from 10.45 am by logging on to Higgins and Sons Facebook page. Any further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen, mobile 086-2328291.

May they all Rest in Peace