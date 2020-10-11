Gardaí probe potential breach of Covid-19 regulations in Roscommon

Claire McGovern

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

Gardaí in Roscommon are investigating a potential breach of Covid-19 regulations in Boyle in County Roscommon earlier today, according to a report on RTE. 

The national broadcaster has reported that the investigation follows a call out to a premises where it is understood a gathering was taking place. 

After engaging with gardaí, a group of people agreed to leave.

An investigation focused on the organisers of the event is currently under way.