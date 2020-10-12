Deaths in Leitrim, Monday, October 12, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Paddy (Patrick) Conboy, Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occured of Paddy (Parick) Conboy Saturday 10th October 2020, peacefully, at his residence. Predeceased by his sister; Bridie and brother; Benny. Deeply regretted by his brother; Charlie (UK), sisters; Kathleen (UK), Nellie, Claire and Marian (Mohill), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at his residence private to family only due to Covid restrictions. Funeral Mass on Monday (12th October 2020) in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill (25 people max) at 12 noon, followed by burial to the local cemetery. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings those who would have liked to attend Paddy's funeral but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions can leave a message of sympathy in the "Condolences" section below. The family appreciate your sympathy and understanding at this time.

Margaret McDermott (née Heavey), Lisnagroagh House, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Athlone, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Margaret McDermott (née Heavey) of Lisnagroagh House, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Bealnamulla, Athlone, Co Roscommon. Peacefully,at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton. Predeceased by her husband Thomas, sadly missed by her sons Rory and Shane, daughter-in-law Bríd and Shane’s partner Gail, grandchildren Niamh, Anna and Hugh, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Michael’s Church, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Government directives relating to public gatherings, Margaret’s Funeral will be private to family only. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice.

Ellen Ann McTigue (née Shanley), Dun Rì, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Ellen Ann McTigue (nee Shanley) (Dun Rí, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Derinaseer, Drumshanbo) 10th October 2020 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Pat) and her brothers Tim, John, Patrick and Thomas. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Geraldine Fennell (Cooraclare, Co.Clare), Antoinette Williams (Ballyboggan, Co.Meath), Carmel (Castlebar), Martina (Rathgar, Dublin), Patricia (Dublin) and Caroline (Carrick-on-Shannon), sons-in-law, Declan, Tommy and Joe, grandchildren Victoria, Pat, Gabriel and Dylan, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday in St.Mary’s Church Carrick-on-Shannon at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St.Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html Due to current HSE guidelines, Ellen Ann’s Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. A memorial Mass to Celebrate Ellen Ann’s life will take place at a later date.

John Guckian Snr., Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of John Guckian Snr. (Ex-Leitrim County Council) of Annaghasna, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, Saturday 10th October 2020 peacefully in the tender loving care of the Staff, Doctors and Nurses of Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers; James, Denis, Pat and Michael, sister; Mary Ellen and grandson; Nigel.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Bridie, sons; John and Kevin (Annaghasna), daughters; Mary Heslin (Aughavas), Teresa McCaffrey (Elphin), sons-in-law; Cathal and Michael, daughters-in-law; Mary and Ann, grandchildren; Michelle, Aine, Lorraine, Ronan and Clodagh, sister; Lillie Creegan (Mohill), sisters-in-law; Mary Ellen Genty and Eleanor Guckian, brother-in-law; James Genty, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

John will repose at his residence in Annaghasna on Monday (12th October) from 4pm to 9pm for family members, neighbours and friends. Requiem mass at 12 noon on Tuesday 13th of October in St. Patrick's Church, Gowel (25 people) followed by burial afterwards to Kiltoghert, Cemetery. In compliance with current Government guidelines on public gatherings those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions can leave a message of sympathy in the "Condolences" section below. The family appreciate your sympathy and understanding at this time.

Michael Lavin, Creevagh, Kilmactranny, Sligo / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon



Michael Lavin, Creevagh, Ballyfarnon, Co. Sligo, October 10th 2020, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, following a brief illness. Predeceased by his beloved father Tommy-John, mother Rita, sister Christina and brother Tommy. He will be sadly missed by his loving brother Austin, sisters Dolores, Pauline and Angela, sister-in-law Louise, brother-in-law Tommy Killalea, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. House strictly private please.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Brigid’s Church, Highwood, on Tuesday (October 13th) at 12noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery ( family and close friends only please) adhering to current guidelines regarding public gatherings,wearing of masks and social distancing.

Those wishing to attend the funeral but now, due to the current circumstances, are unable to do so may leave a message on RIP.ie The family appreciate your sympathy, respect, support and understanding at this time. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Geevagh.ie Facebook page



Padraig Butler, Gort, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Ardee, Louth

Butler, Padraig, October 10th 2020, Ardee, Co. Louth and formerly of Gort, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. (Peacefully) after a long illness bravely borne at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his heart broken family - beloved wife Mary, daughters Aoife, Leah and Lily, Parents Gertie and Pat, sister Annette, brothers John, Marcus, Cyril and Colm, mother-in-law Josie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews and nieces, uncles and aunts, cousins and extended family, work colleagues, neighbours and friends. Remains arriving for Requiem Mass at the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown on Monday, October 12th, at 2pm, burial afterwards at St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Due to government and HSE regulations Padraig's Funeral will be private to family only. The Butler family would like to thank you for your consideration and co-operation at this difficult time. House strictly private please.

Maureen Slein (née Cryan), Tawnytaskin, Boyle, Roscommon / Keash, Sligo

Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her devoted family. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Dominic. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken son's Paddy, Dominic, daughters Marie, Catherine and Bernie. Her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, son's and daughter in law, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and with regard to government advice, Maureen's Funeral will be held in private with her immediate family.

Dominic Curtin, Derrynabrook, Cloontia, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon / Mayo

The death has occurred of Dominic Curtin (EI9JS), Derrynabrook, Cloontia, Co. Sligo and formerly Killaraght, Boyle, Co. Roscommon after a long term illness in the loving care of the North West Hospice, Sligo on the 6th of October 2020. Dominic will be fondly remembered for his deep involvement with the Mayo Radio Experimenters Network and his presence at the rallies near and far. Dominic will be greatly missed by his loving family, relatives and his great friends. Dominic's remains will be arriving to St. Colman's Church, Derrinacartha for 11am Mass on Tuesday, 13th of October, with burial afterwards to the Church of Ireland Cemetery, Green Street, Boyle. Due to Government restrictions Funeral Mass is limited to Maximum of 25 people. Dominic's Funeral Mass will be live streaming from 10.45 am by logging on to Higgins and Sons Facebook page. Any further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen, mobile 086-2328291.

May they all Rest in Peace