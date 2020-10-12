New Superintendent Padraig Jones announced for Leitrim

County Leitrim District has a new Superintendent Padraig Jones.

A few changes have been made by Commissioner Harris to the management of the Sligo and Leitrim Garda Districts.



Superintendent Goretti Sheridan who has been Superintendent in Sligo for a number of months has transferred to Buncrana Garda Station.

Superintendent Mandy Gaynor



Superintendent Mandy Gaynor will transfer to Sligo Garda Station, from Leitrim District, and is now to take up the responsibility of the Sligo Garda District. Superintendent Gaynor served a lot of her time in the Mayo Division.



Superintendent Jones has been transferred to Carrick On Shannon Garda Station and takes over responsibility for the Leitrim District. He comes from Garda HQ, having previously served in Longford as an Inspector.

PHOTOS: Watch where you put your candles - and never on TVs!