Road to close from Leitrim Village to Battlebridge

The R284 road from Leitrim village to the junction in Keadue will be closed for road works from Monday October 26 to November 20.

Leitrim County Council said the road closure is necessary for the facilitation of “essential maintenance works to Battle Bridge.”

Regional road R284 starting at the junction in Leitrim Village between R284 and R280 and finishing at the Keadue at the junction of R285 and the R280.

The closure will commence on Monday, October 26 and will run inclusive until Friday, November 20. The closure will be in effect from 9.30 am to 4.30pm daily.

The alternative routes to travel are to follow the diversion along the R280 to Drumshanbo, head towards Manorhamilton along the R280 to the junction of the R285 turn left to Keadue.

Or travelling from Keadue to Leitrim Village - follow the diversion along the R285 to the R280 turn right to Drumshanbo along the R280 to Leitrim Village.



Diversions will be signposted.

