Covid update: Nine new cases reported in Leitrim over 24 hours

The Department of Health has been notified of 825 new coronavirus cases and one virus-related death.

Nine new cases have been reported in Leitrim up to midnight on October 11. That brings Leitrim's 14 day incident rate to 124.8 with 40 cases over the past 14 days.

This news comes as latest figures from the HSE show that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospitals is 221, and 32 of these patients are in intensive care.

While the number of confirmed cases in hospitals has increased, the number in intensive care has remained relatively stable.

Cavan General has the largest number of Covid-19 patients, with 28 recorded at the hospital.

Beaumont in Dublin has 22, Tallaght has 19, Cork University Hospital has 16 and Letterkenny has 15.

Overall, the hospital system has 37 adult ICU beds free out of 276 open and staffed.

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland is now 158 cases per 100,000 of the population.

This is an increase from 107 a week earlier.

Between Wednesday, October 7 and Saturday, October 11 the number of confirmed cases in Leitrim jumped from 125 to 150 - an increase of 25.

The HSE informed the Leitrim Observer today that they "are currently attempting to identify a suitable site for a Community Testing Centre in Leitrim and hope to have one operational in the near future."

