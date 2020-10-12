Planning Permission granted for new Carrick-on-Shannon Community Nursing Unit

The Health Service Executive is delighted to announce that the planning application for the development of Carrick-on-Shannon Community Nursing Unit has been approved by Leitrim County Council.

The development will provide a new 90 bed unit on a green field site at Ballnamony Td, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The proposed development will comprise of a community nursing unit and hospital totalling 6,843 Square metres in gross floor area. The building comprises of 90 beds including a mix of long stay, short stay, rehabilitation, convalescence, respite and dementia care with associated resident accommodation including dining rooms, kitchenettes, resident areas with family overnight room, visitor’s room, treatment room, hairdresser’s salon etc.

The facility will also encompass a rehabilitation area, providing physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

The building consists of two intersecting courtyard blocks that emerge from the sloping site, a vision which has been developed in line with planning, staff and resident requirements. The architectural massing and materials proposed have been carefully considered to ensure that the building is appropriately sited within its context, with large courtyards in the centre of each ward bringing daylight and natural ventilation into the bedrooms and corridors, improving staff supervision and improving the overall environment for the patient.

The roof of the building is pitched and dynamic, with areas of cut stone introduced into the facades to break down the apparent scale of the building. At the buildings entrance, a double height timber clad structure forms a welcoming reception foyer for residents and visitors.



The planning application was lodged by Rhatigan Architects on behalf of HSE Estates. It is intended that construction will commence in 2021 with completion in 2022.

Also read: New Superintendent Padraig Jones announced for Leitrim