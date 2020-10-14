Five more deaths and another shocking rise in new Covid-19 cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,835 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 13th October the HPSC has been notified of 1,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 45,243 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

529 are men / 552 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

246 in Dublin, 185 in Meath,128 in Cavan, 118 in Cork, 63 in Kildare and the remaining 342 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Today, we again report a daily new confirmed case figure over 1,000. This situation is extremely concerning. Every single one of us has a role to play.

“We each need to reduce contact with other people as much as possible, so that means staying at home, working from home where possible, practicing physical distancing and stopping discretionary socialising.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “People must now make choices. Stop meeting up in groups, stop socialising, stop organising play dates, parties and other social activities. People must recognise that the disease is a direct threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each of us to act.”