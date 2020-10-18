Solas launches online exhibition

Solas Art Gallery, Ballinamore is delighted to host two new exhibitions from Friday October 23. Niamh O'Connor presents Twenty: Twenty ... vision and Rosemary Hurrell showcases Harmoney.

These are two complimentary yet contrasting shows that perhaps convey our current challenge of finding balance within an environment of apposing forces.

Niamh O’Connor describes her work as non-objective abstraction. Known as a painter/printer her new body of work is inspired by lockdown, where she returns to pure painting, acrylic, mixed media on large canvas and paper, working with reeds and rushes, inspired by limited movement, and global news streams feeding into her subconscious, she aims to express the juxtaposition between personal safety, solitude and the expanding global unrest during this pandemic.

Rosemary Hurrell - Chorus

Rosemary Hurrell's work, inspired by traditional needlework, gravitates towards abstraction, using contemporary free motion embroidery, subsequently moulded into three dimensional forms. 'Harmony’ explores new paths while maintaining the delicateness of the natural world. For this exhibition Rosemary diverts from her usual influences and integrated simple geometric shapes with a complex 3D form. 'I have had fun playing with colour, texture and light and also experimenting with different presentations'.

With current lockdown restrictions there will be an online event with the artists introducing their work in conversation, which will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and Solasart.ie

Hopefully the gallery will reopen the following week for the public to view the exhibition which will run to Saturday November 14. We advise the public to look for updates on our Facebook page, www.solasart.ie or telephone 071 9644210.

