UPDATE: Five more cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim

According to the latest figures released this evening, Sunday, October 18, a further 5 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Leitrim up to Midnight on Saturday, October 17.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to Covid-19 nationally.

This means has been a total of 1,852 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, 17 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,283 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 49,962 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

651 are women / 628 are men

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

408 in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 496 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today 277 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.