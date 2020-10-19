New mental health unit at Sligo hospital brought into use

Sinn Féin TD, Martin Kenny said today that he is very happy to see that mental health patients are being transferred from the old St Columba’s facility in Sligo and into the new mental health unit at Sligo University Hospital.

Martin Kenny said: “I am happy to welcome the HSE’s action in bringing the new unit into use, transferring patients from St Columba’s and into Sligo University Hospital.

“There are 25 new beds available there and there is no doubt it will be a dramatic improvement in mental health services in the county and surrounding counties.

“These are hard times for the health service and for us all and it is a welcome change to see something so positive happening in our region.”