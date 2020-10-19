Leitrim lady awarded Best Dressed at Kilbeggan Races

Anna Rose Drumm was awarded Best Dressed Lady at the Kilbeggan Races Bellamianta Luxury Tanning & The Wineport Lodge Virtual Ladies Day. Judged by Bellamainta Luxury Tanning founder, Linda Stinson, the annual glamorous outing was replaced with a virtual addition this year, which saw over 100 entrants show off their fabulous wears on social media, all vying for the winning prize.

The ultimate winner was 33 year old Anna Rose Drumm, a Dental Hygienist originally from Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, now living in Carrick-On-Shannon, who was a clear winner wearing a flowing bronzes Dress from ASOS, her headpiece was by Sinead B Millinery, iClothing Shoes and finished off with a clutch from The Dress House. Anna Rose received prizes from Bellamianta Luxury Tanning, The Wineport Lodge and other participating brands, worth in excess of €3,000, with 10 finalists securing fabulous goodie bags from Irelands’ number 1 tan. The brand are also delighted to announce they are sponsoring one of the races on the day - The Bellamianta Luxury Tanning Handicap Hurdle.

The Best Dressed Lady Received:

Bellamianta Luxury Tanning products for you and a friend worth €1,000.

The Wineport Lodge are gifting a night of luxury in the Champagne Suite at Wineport Lodge, Athlone with dinner and a decadent breakfast in bed the next morning. Your prize also includes our fully loaded cocktail cart in your suite, stocked with all the ingredients and instructions to make four delicious cocktails. Also included is a 30-minute Voya treatment each, in our relaxing treatment suite.

An exclusive whitening hamper from celebrity favourite dental care brand, Polished London.

Full consultation & a personal training sessions with Celebrity trainer to the stars Paul Byrne of Bodybyrne.

An exclusive hamper of products from Global Beauty.

Hairtalk Hair Extensions to the value of €500 (t&c’s apply).

€500 towards a Diamond Makeup Course at the Prestigious Sharleen Collins Academy.

Speaking about her win and the changes COVID-19 has had on traditional Ladies Day affairs, Anna Rose said, “I am elated to have won Best Dressed at the Kilbeggan Races Virtual Ladies Day in association with Bellamianta Luxury Tanning and The Wineport Lodge, as If the honour of winning wasn’t enough the phenomenal prize package is something else! The wonderful Sinead B Millinery and I had so much fun creating a glamorous Autumnal ensemble, I adore Sineads work as her designs are unique and comfortable with a superb rental option which is great for Virtual Ladies Day events. Not only is Sinead one of the loveliest people I have ever met her talent shines through her work and as a fashion design graduate her attention to detail and finish is exquisite.

"The pandemic has physically hindered us in our gatherings but thankfully due to our advances in technology and the world of social media it hasn’t taken from the Ladies Day experience but rather brought out our creative side to present ourselves in the virtual world. With current restrictions I find myself most fortunate to have the stunning Lough Rynn Castle on my doorstep, a perfectly matched setting capturing fabulous pictures reflecting seasonal style. From snapping pics in kitchens to back gardens in Ladies Day attire the experience is a lot different but definitely most enjoyable, thank you again to Kilbeggan Races for organising such an amazing online event.”