Leitrim businesses scramble to fit in clients before Wednesday midnight

Hairdressers, barbers, beauty salons, flower shops and small retailers across Leitrim are racing against the clock to fill orders and satisfy client appointments before midnight tonight, October 21.



The new Level 5 restrictions see all but essential services close their doors as the country heads into its second lockdown this year.



Leitrim's Covid figures may still be the lowest in the country but they have more than doubled in the past month.

At the time of going to press there are 76 cases active across the county. Leitrim's incident rate of 237.2 is higher than Dublin's at 232.3. Just ten days ago Leitrim had 36 active cases over 14 days.



Non essential businesses have been scrambling since the announcement by the Taoiseach on Monday night to finalise sales and fill appointments before midnight tonight, many businesses are staying open late tonight to help alleviate waiting lists. Many places are already asking clients to book their Christmas appointments.



Simply Hair by Emma in Drumkeerin said “Well there we have it as of mid night Wednesday Simply Hair by Emma's will have to close its door. But please God it will just be for six weeks. Stay safe everyone. Appointments still available Wednesday for last min touch ups.”



KS Hair Studio, Newtowngore who was trying to fit in last minute appointments said “It's sad and worrying. But the way we have been expected to work is not viable for some smaller salons.”



Topdogz professional groomer in Drumshanbo commented on Facebook: “Again the stress continues. As it stands within Level 5 my insurance company does not cover me to stay open. Dog grooming is still a very big grey area on being an essential or non essential business. I have made the decision to close from next week.” The business will remain open one day a week (subject to change) to accommodate people needing dog food and urgent cases.



Eden Flowers by Gemma Foster at Park Lane, Carrick-on-Shannon announced “We will then have to close our doors to the public until 1st December, but we will continue to remain working behind closed doors. Online orders and phone orders will be taken daily that can be ordered for delivery or collection at the door at a time slot given. It is hard times for us all and we will continue to work through, thank you all for your continued support and to getting out of this the other side! ”

