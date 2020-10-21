Does Level 5 restrictions start on Wednesday midnight or Thursday morning??

Fiona Heavey

Fiona Heavey

12 midnight

Are you confused about about whether the new Level 5 restrictions come into force at mid night tonight or on Thursday morning?

My head is spinning after a number of conversations about whether midnight (12am) is Wednesday night or actually Thursday morning. But I am happy to know I am not the only one.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar fumbled his way through the latest announcement regarding new restrictions as he appeared to be confused over his days.