Does Level 5 restrictions start on Wednesday midnight or Thursday morning??
Debate
12 midnight
Are you confused about about whether the new Level 5 restrictions come into force at mid night tonight or on Thursday morning?
My head is spinning after a number of conversations about whether midnight (12am) is Wednesday night or actually Thursday morning. But I am happy to know I am not the only one.
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar fumbled his way through the latest announcement regarding new restrictions as he appeared to be confused over his days.
'— Pat Mehone (@PatrickMehone) October 19, 2020
"Midnight Wednesday... that's Tuesday night going onto Wednesday morning right?"
Leo Varadkar, who abused #NPHET two weeks ago for "not thinking things through"
Fine Gael MUPPETS #cblive#LockdownIreland #level5@nealerichmond @CarrollJennifer#TodayCB #liveline #RTEBias @yfg pic.twitter.com/rQnDLBzXhl
12 am is called midnight because it is the middle of the night and we use am and pm to do with the movement of the sun.
Either way you look at it need to abide by Level 5 restrictions from Thursday morning, October 22!
Also read: Leitrim businesses scramble to fit in clients before Wednesday midnight
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on