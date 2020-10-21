Confirmed: U-20 and Minor inter-county competitions paused

Following clarification from the Department of Sport around the staging of inter-county fixtures, the GAA can confirm that as of midnight this evening,(Wednesday October 21) all minor and U20 inter-county competitions are paused until further notice.

That means Leitrim's minor game agaisnt Galway this Friday night is cancelled.

Accordingly, Saturday’s scheduled EirGrid GAA U20 football final meeting of Dublin and Galway will not take place.

This news will come as a big blow to the teams and managements who had put a lot of work into their preparations, but it is understood the GAA has taken the decision in the interest and safety of its players, officials and the public at large, in a bit to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Also read: Does Level 5 restrictions start on Wednesday midnight or Thursday morning??