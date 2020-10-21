€50,000 worth of counterfeit bull bars discovered in Leitrim
Gara pictures of bull bars
Gardai in South Leitrim are investigating the discovery of counterfeit goods.
According to sligo Leitrim Gardai "Following a search carried out at a premises in the Leitrim Garda District, Gardaí discovered 50 counterfeit branded Bull Bars for 4x4 vehicles with an estimated value of €50,000."
A suspect was arrested and questioned in relation to the incident. Investigations are on going into this matter.
