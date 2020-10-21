€50,000 worth of counterfeit bull bars discovered in Leitrim

Gardai in South Leitrim are investigating the discovery of counterfeit goods.

According to sligo Leitrim Gardai "Following a search carried out at a premises in the Leitrim Garda District, Gardaí discovered 50 counterfeit branded Bull Bars for 4x4 vehicles with an estimated value of €50,000."

A suspect was arrested and questioned in relation to the incident. Investigations are on going into this matter.

