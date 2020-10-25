Covid update: No deaths and 1.205 cases of Covid-19 confirmed

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

As of midnight Saturday 24th October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases notified today;

508 are men / 506 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

255 cases are in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, 53 in Donegal and the remaining 439 cases are spread across 21 counties.

Leitrim had less than 5 cases of Covid 19 reported today, bringing the total number of active cases to 78 in the past 14 days.

Cavan reported 23, Sligo 22, Longford 9 and Roscommon 13.



As of 2pm today, 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “If you’re a confirmed case, have had a test or have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate for 10 days. If you live with a case or have been told you’re a close contact, you must restrict your movements for 14 days. Everyone else should stay at home, unless for essential reasons or for exercise within 5km of where you live.”

Also read: Leitrim county council meeting called ‘undemocratic’