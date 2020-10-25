Leitrim lose to Tipperary and fall to Division 4

Leitrim have fallen to division 4 today after a two point defeat to Tipperary in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Tipperary’s 2-11 to 0-15 win over Leitrim today condemned Leitrim to relegation along with Louth.

Goals from Kevin O’Halloran and Liam Casey proved crucial for Tipperary outfit as they now prepare to face Clare in the Munster SFC next weekend.

Division 3 had already confirmed Cork’s promotion and their status as champions before today’s games while Down were guaranteed to go up with them as they could not be overtaken.

Tipperary led by 1-5 to 0-7 at the interval but points by Leitrim's Conor Dolan and Cillian Dolan had the home team two points clear by the 45th minute.

Over the next two minutes Tipperary sub Liam Boland shot two points to level matters and the Banner men drove on from there with Casey's goal ending the game as a contest.

