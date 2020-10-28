Over 200 extra people claiming PUP in Leitrim in the last week

This week, the Department of Social Protection issued payments valued at €85.6 million, an increase of over €20 million from last week, to 295,860 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The number of people receiving a PUP payment this week represents an increase of 51,707 on the 244,153 people paid last week. The sector with the highest number of people receiving a PUP payment this week is Accommodation and Food Service Activities (90,051). It is followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (43,432) and Administrative and Support Service activities (25,656).

This week’s figures are in addition to the 211,492 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of September. All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments issued will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their local post office today, Tuesday, 27th October.

In Leitrim there were 1,703 people in receipt of a Pandemic Unemployment Payment on 27th October compared to 1,447 on 20th October.

In neighbouring the counties in comparison to week on week are as follows:

Cavan - 4,135 compared to 3,226;

Donegal - 10,950 compared to 9,119;

Longford - 1,896 compared to 1,513;

Roscommon - 2,898 compared to 2,417;

Sligo - 3,590 compared to 2,974.













